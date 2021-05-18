Merrillville kicks off 50th anniversary celebration

MERRILLVILLE — The town is preparing for its first of three events to celebrate Merrillville’s 50th anniversary.

The festivities begin with a free event that runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Merrillville-Ross Township Historical Society’s museum at 13 W. 73rd Ave.

“We’re excited,” Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said.

Alice Smedstad, an organizer of the anniversary celebrations, said the museum features items from a variety of time periods, but the event will focus on the early years of the municipality after it incorporated at the end of 1971. Refreshments also will be served.

“For those who’ve never been through the museum, this is going to be an excellent opportunity,” Hardaway said.

The museum is a fitting location to host the initial event, because the building served as Merrillville’s first Town Hall.

Merrillville operations in 1994 moved to the current Town Hall location at 7820 Broadway. That space was once a department store.

After Merrillville incorporated in 1971, the town experienced an increase in business activity, which was aided by the creation of Interstate 65.