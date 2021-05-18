 Skip to main content
Merrillville kicks off 50th anniversary celebration
The Merrillville Incororation Committee is pictured. In the front row, left to right, are Bill Collins, Olind Skinner, Ray Stinson, Florence Ester, John Pruzin, Dick Funkey and Tom Clifford. In the back row left to right are James Mundell, Harold Holmes, Rudy Kaiser, Art Collins and Bill Kairns.

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE — The town is preparing for its first of three events to celebrate Merrillville’s 50th anniversary.

The festivities begin with a free event that runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Merrillville-Ross Township Historical Society’s museum at 13 W. 73rd Ave.

“We’re excited,” Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said.

The Dean and Barbara White Community Center has officially opened in Merrillville.

Alice Smedstad, an organizer of the anniversary celebrations, said the museum features items from a variety of time periods, but the event will focus on the early years of the municipality after it incorporated at the end of 1971. Refreshments also will be served.

“For those who’ve never been through the museum, this is going to be an excellent opportunity,” Hardaway said.

The museum is a fitting location to host the initial event, because the building served as Merrillville’s first Town Hall.

Merrillville operations in 1994 moved to the current Town Hall location at 7820 Broadway. That space was once a department store.

After Merrillville incorporated in 1971, the town experienced an increase in business activity, which was aided by the creation of Interstate 65.

In the mid-1970s, town leaders wanted to see more commercial development around the I-65 area.

The Star Plaza Theatre, which was located at U.S. 30 near I-65, opened in 1979. The venue was demolished in 2018, but some items from it are featured at the museum. That includes theater seats, Smedstad said.

The town also is planning other 50th anniversary events that will take place Aug. 14 at Town Hall and Dec. 11 at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center. Those events will focus on different decades in the town’s history.

Hardaway said volunteers are needed to assist during the anniversary events. Those interested in helping can call the Town Manager’s office at 219-769-5711.

