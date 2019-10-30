MERRILLVILLE — The town is pursuing projects to add sidewalks on and near Broadway, thanks to two significant grants.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said the town has been awarded more than $1.5 million in federal funding for the projects.
One of the initiatives involves creating sidewalks on the east side of Broadway from 73rd Avenue to U.S. 30.
Sidewalks also will be created near Pierce Middle School, through a separate Safe Routes to School project, King said.
“Both projects are expected to start in early summer of 2021,” King said.
The Broadway project is expected to cost about $775,000, and federal funds will cover 80% of the work.
If more funding becomes available, the town could pursue another project to add sidewalks on the west side of Broadway.
During the Safe Routes to School initiative, sidewalks will be added on Catherine Street from 73rd Avenue to 70th Avenue. They also will be created on 71st Avenue from Broadway to Delaware Street as well as on 70th Avenue from Broadway to Connecticut Street.
Merrillville is receiving more than $940,000 in federal funding for that initiative. The town’s contribution will cover 20% of the cost of that project, which will feature other improvements in that area.
“The Safe Routes to Schools project will include some storm drainage work on Catherine Street between 73rd Avenue and 70th Avenue,” King said.
Engineering work has started for both of the sidewalk projects.