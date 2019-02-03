MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Park Department has acquired the remaining lots it sought for a future community center.
The town has more than 30 acres of space available for the facility after obtaining the former Y&W theater site in the 6600 block of Broadway.
Parks Director Jan Orlich said Merrillville is now working with American Structurepoint on design aspects for the center.
She said the town also is looking to establish partnerships with a youth organization and a health care provider, which could use space in the facility after it's built.
A construction schedule for the facility hasn't yet been developed.
In addition to preparing for a new community center, the department also focused on parks improvements in 2018.
The town's Adam Benjamin Park, which is located off U.S. 30 near Hendricks Street, was upgraded and became ADA-accessible after new equipment was installed and a rubberized surface was poured at the site. Landscaping also was included in that project.
The Erie Lackawanna Trail was resurfaced and new benches were installed. That includes the installation of a solar-powered bench near 91st Avenue. It gives trail users an opportunity to relax and charge their cellphones and other mobile devices.
Rusted fencing surrounding tennis courts in Stefek Park also was removed and a retaining wall was painted there.
Orlich said Kurtis Park and Crescent Lake Park and two remaining town facilities that need to be upgraded with new equipment and special surfacing. A rubberized surface also needs to be poured at the Savannah Ridge Park.
Orlich said Merrillville plans to renovate Kurtis this year. If enough funding is available, the new surfacing could be poured at the Savannah Ridge facility.