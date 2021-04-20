Merrillville logs year of brisk development

MERRILLVILLE —The town had a strong year of development in 2020, and Merrillville officials expect that trend to continue in 2021.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said building permits issued in 2020 have a total estimated cost of construction of $97 million. That was up from about $58 million in construction completed in 2019.

While delivering the annual town address Tuesday during a Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce program, Pettit said more development is on the way, and the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park is a prime location.

“I think AmeriPlex is going to see a great deal of activity here in 2021,” Pettit said of the business park along Broadway and between 93rd and 101st avenues.

Town Manager Patrick Reardon said new development this year will bring many jobs to the area.

“What we can commit to is that within the next 12 months you’ll see well over 1,000 jobs coming to Merrillville,” Reardon said.

He said those jobs will primarily come from projects in AmeriPlex, which he believes could be built out in as soon as two years.