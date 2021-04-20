Merrillville logs year of brisk development

MERRILLVILLE —The town had a strong year of development in 2020, and Merrillville officials expect that trend to continue in 2021.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said building permits issued in 2020 have a total estimated cost of construction of $97 million. That was up from about $58 million in construction completed in 2019.
While delivering the annual town address Tuesday during a Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce program, Pettit said more development is on the way, and the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park is a prime location.
“I think AmeriPlex is going to see a great deal of activity here in 2021,” Pettit said of the business park along Broadway and between 93rd and 101st avenues.
Town Manager Patrick Reardon said new development this year will bring many jobs to the area.
“What we can commit to is that within the next 12 months you’ll see well over 1,000 jobs coming to Merrillville,” Reardon said.
He said those jobs will primarily come from projects in AmeriPlex, which he believes could be built out in as soon as two years.
The new Amazon delivery station under construction in AmeriPlex will create 300 permanent positions. Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for the 141,000-square-foot delivery station on a 35-acre parcel.
A new $21.5 million building is among other work happening in AmeriPlex. Midwest Truck & Auto Parts is expanding its operations, and it will occupy about half of the new 279,000-square-foot facility.
“The other half of the building is being promoted and marketed,” Pettit said.
The town also recently sold the former Fieldhouse facility to Fortified Packaging, LLC. The company purchased the 53,000-square-foot building in AmeriPlex for close to $3 million.
Besides AmeriPlex, the town continues to watch out for plans for other key spots in Merrillville. That includes the Century Plaza site at U.S. 30 and Broadway.
“Were still talking with Tri-Land Properties, Century Plaza, with the potential for that to become the convention center,” Pettit said.
Town and Tri-Land officials in 2019 started conversations about the possibility transforming the former Burlington Coat Factory at Century Plaza into a convention center.
Pettit said the former Radisson Hotel and Star Plaza land at Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 also remains on his radar.
“With the pandemic and everything that’s been going on with the economy both locally and nationwide, we have not heard a great deal of information from the White family as to what the prospect is for that 38 acres at I-65 and U.S. 30,” Pettit said.
As Merrillville looks to the future, the municipality plans to update its comprehensive plan to assist with growth, Pettit said.
He said communities should create new comprehensive plans every 10 years, but the town last updated its plan about 20 years ago.
“So we’re well overdue with everything we’ve had happen in the town of Merrillville,” Pettit said.
