Merrillville man dies after crashing motorcycle, police say
Merrillville man dies after crashing motorcycle, police say

File photo
The Times

CHICAGO — A Merrillville man died early Saturday after crashing his motorcycle on the Edens Expressway, Illinois State Police said. 

At 7:49 a.m. Saturday, Matthew Fritz, 43, of Merrillville, was driving a 2014 black KTM motorcycle northbound on Interstate 94 near Wilson Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, police said. 

A preliminary investigation shows Fritz, after losing control of the motorcycle, traveled left of the road and struck a concrete barrier. He was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.

Fritz suffered life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead on the scene at 8:12 a.m. by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The cause and manner of his death are pending.

The northbound lanes of the Edens were closed for nearly three hours while a traffic crash investigation was conducted, police said.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

