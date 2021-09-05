Merrillville man dies after crashing motorcycle, police say

CHICAGO — A Merrillville man died early Saturday after crashing his motorcycle on the Edens Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

At 7:49 a.m. Saturday, Matthew Fritz, 43, of Merrillville, was driving a 2014 black KTM motorcycle northbound on Interstate 94 near Wilson Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, police said.

A preliminary investigation shows Fritz, after losing control of the motorcycle, traveled left of the road and struck a concrete barrier. He was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.

Fritz suffered life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead on the scene at 8:12 a.m. by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The cause and manner of his death are pending.

The northbound lanes of the Edens were closed for nearly three hours while a traffic crash investigation was conducted, police said.

