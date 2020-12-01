Merrillville officers get up close look at K-9 units

CROWN POINT — A recent police K-9 training had visitors who hope to someday have their own dogs on duty.

Merrillville police officers attended the training at the Crown Point Fun Center, where officers from Crown Point, St. Joseph County and other communities brought their four-legged partners to practice sniffing out drugs and disabling suspects.

Among those attending was Merrillville Assistant Police Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses, who has long hoped to bring a K-9 unit to his town. Four officers who are among the eight to volunteer for a Merillville K-9 service also attended.

“We wanted officers to see what it’s like to handle a dog,” Nuses said.

Due to the current quarantine, Nuses said he did not want to burden the town budget, but instead is seeking private donations for the police dogs.

The assistant chief said each police dog costs an estimated $25,000. That covers the dog, training, and equipment. Nuses would like to have four dogs for Merrillville.

“Dogs have an incredible sense of smell for detecting drugs or helping locate people experiencing a medical episode,” Nuses said. “In the case of a crime, they can track down a suspect.”