Merrillville officers get up close look at K-9 units

CROWN POINT — A recent police K-9 training had visitors who hope to someday have their own dogs on duty.
Merrillville police officers attended the training at the Crown Point Fun Center, where officers from Crown Point, St. Joseph County and other communities brought their four-legged partners to practice sniffing out drugs and disabling suspects.
Among those attending was Merrillville Assistant Police Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses, who has long hoped to bring a K-9 unit to his town. Four officers who are among the eight to volunteer for a Merillville K-9 service also attended.
“We wanted officers to see what it’s like to handle a dog,” Nuses said.
Due to the current quarantine, Nuses said he did not want to burden the town budget, but instead is seeking private donations for the police dogs.
The assistant chief said each police dog costs an estimated $25,000. That covers the dog, training, and equipment. Nuses would like to have four dogs for Merrillville.
“Dogs have an incredible sense of smell for detecting drugs or helping locate people experiencing a medical episode,” Nuses said. “In the case of a crime, they can track down a suspect.”
In addition, the assistant chief said, by their bark dogs can disorient a suspect from taking potentially dangerous actions.
Merrillville officers watched as two German shepherds, one Dutch shepherd and one Belgian Malinois sniffed for drugs planted around the Fun Center. Officers then took turns donning protective gear as K-9 units, acting on command, disabled them.
Crown Point Officer Jeff Eldridge brought Bandit, a 6-year-old Dutch shepherd. The Crown Point force has three K-9 units, while St. Joseph County has five dogs on patrol.
While German shepherds are the “Cadillac” of police dogs, Eldridge said, Dutch shepherds are a faster breed.
Eldridge said Bandit “goes everywhere” with his family. “This dog’s been to more places than most people,” the officer said.
Crown Point Patrolman Doug Geyer echoed those sentiments about Valor, a 3-year-old German shepherd.
“He’s awesome, great with kids,” said Geyer, noting that when he brings Valor to schools, students line up to see the police dog.
St. Joseph County Patrolman Josh Szuba brought Bullet, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. That breed, Szuba said, has more agility than German shepherds and is less prone to congenital problems, such as hips and back.
Because of the geographic origins or training sites of these dogs, police officers address the K-9 units in other languages, including German. Szuba, who is Polish, uses his native tongue for basic commands to Bullet.
Merrillville Officer Nick Wright, among the "suspects" subdued by a K-9 during the training exercise, found the police dogs “strong and fast, relentless.”
A dog lover, Wright considers K-9 units “a great tool for law enforcement.”
Officer Samantha Jordan, an 11-year member of the Merrillville force, said serving on a K-9 unit “is one of the things I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve seen what they can do.”
