Merrillville officials seek more parks

MERRILLVILLE — Opening the Dean and Barbara White Community has helped add recreational and athletic opportunities in the town, but there remains a need for park space in some wards.

Councilmen Don Spann and Rick Bella each said they lack space in the areas they represent.

Spann said he has a single park in the 1st Ward.

“Maybe we can have a chance to look at Ward 1 getting a new park,” Spann said to council members.

Bella said the 5th Ward once had a park along Taft Street, but it was removed several years ago.

“How about we start in the wards that have zero?” Bella asked.

He said there is a need for community parks to make the town a more attractive place to live.

Matt Lake, executive director of town’s Stormwater Utility, said one way to bring new parks is through the town’s open space ordinance.

In new residential developments, about 10% of the land must be set aside for parks, Lake said.

“So as we get residential development in, we need to clamp down on new development and get these parks installed within these subdivisions,” he said.