Merrillville officials seek more parks
urgent

Merrillville officials seek more parks

Welcome to Merrillville
Tony V. Martin, File, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Opening the Dean and Barbara White Community has helped add recreational and athletic opportunities in the town, but there remains a need for park space in some wards.

Councilmen Don Spann and Rick Bella each said they lack space in the areas they represent.

Spann said he has a single park in the 1st Ward.

“Maybe we can have a chance to look at Ward 1 getting a new park,” Spann said to council members.

Bella said the 5th Ward once had a park along Taft Street, but it was removed several years ago.

“How about we start in the wards that have zero?” Bella asked.

He said there is a need for community parks to make the town a more attractive place to live.

Matt Lake, executive director of town’s Stormwater Utility, said one way to bring new parks is through the town’s open space ordinance.

In new residential developments, about 10% of the land must be set aside for parks, Lake said.

“So as we get residential development in, we need to clamp down on new development and get these parks installed within these subdivisions,” he said.

Those facilities can be passive parks or space with playground equipment.

Bella said the ordinance also allows developers to provide funding in lieu of park space.

“We need to get out of the habit of doing that,” he said.

Town officials also suggested examining if there are large tracts of land Merrillville could acquire to build park facilities.

Adding park space could become an objective of Merrillville’s next parks director. The town is searching for a person to fill that role after former Parks Director Jan Orlich retired July 2.

Councilman Richard Hardaway said the town received about 60 resumes for the position, and it’s possible the council could select the next parks director in the coming weeks.

