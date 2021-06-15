 Skip to main content
Merrillville one of 5 tapped by state for environmental pilot program
urgent
Merrillville

Welcome to Merrillville
Tony V. Martin, File, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The town is one of five Indiana communities selected to participate in a pilot environmental program run by the state.

Matt Lake, executive director of the Merrillville Stormwater Utility, said the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is revamping its Comprehensive Local Environmental Action Network (CLEAN) Community Challenge.

“By being a pilot CLEAN member, Merrillville is distinguished as one of a select group of cities, towns and counties across Indiana to go above-and-beyond environmental requirements by implementing voluntary projects, committing to continuous improvement and meeting stringent requirements for membership,” Julia Wickard, assistant commissioner at the IDEM Office of Program Support, wrote in a letter to Merrillville.

“This commitment also moves Indiana toward a balanced future of economic success and a cleaner Indiana for all Hoosiers.”

The CLEAN Community Challenge started in the early 2000s as a way to recognize and reward communities that set goals and participate in activities to enhance the environment.

The challenge was reviewed to determine ways to improve it, and that resulted in creating the pilot program in which Merrillville is participating.

“We’re trying to make it more innovative,” Lake said.

To streamline the program, IDEM has removed time-consuming paperwork requirements and created a three-tiered membership status (bronze, silver and gold levels).

Merrillville is starting in the bronze category, and the community can advance to other levels by completing different objectives.

Another change to the program involves encouraging member communities to collaborate with residents and business to identify and implement projects.

The Merrillville Stormwater Utility has often worked with residents to address environmental and stormwater management issues.

One such project wrapped up recently in the Bon Aire Lake area in north Merrillville.

Lake said the work completed there dropped the normal water level about 7 inches. He said homes near the lake are in a flood zone, and the work could result in FEMA changing that classification.

If that happens, those homeowners could experience lower insurance costs and improved property values.

