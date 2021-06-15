Merrillville one of 5 tapped by state for environmental pilot program

MERRILLVILLE — The town is one of five Indiana communities selected to participate in a pilot environmental program run by the state.

Matt Lake, executive director of the Merrillville Stormwater Utility, said the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is revamping its Comprehensive Local Environmental Action Network (CLEAN) Community Challenge.

“By being a pilot CLEAN member, Merrillville is distinguished as one of a select group of cities, towns and counties across Indiana to go above-and-beyond environmental requirements by implementing voluntary projects, committing to continuous improvement and meeting stringent requirements for membership,” Julia Wickard, assistant commissioner at the IDEM Office of Program Support, wrote in a letter to Merrillville.

“This commitment also moves Indiana toward a balanced future of economic success and a cleaner Indiana for all Hoosiers.”

The CLEAN Community Challenge started in the early 2000s as a way to recognize and reward communities that set goals and participate in activities to enhance the environment.

The challenge was reviewed to determine ways to improve it, and that resulted in creating the pilot program in which Merrillville is participating.