WATCH NOW: Merrillville opens highly anticipated community center

MERRILLVILLE — They were wearing face coverings, but town officials didn’t mask their emotions as Merrillville’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center opened its doors Monday.

“This is one of the biggest days in the history of the town,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. Merrillville is “going to be 50 years old at the end of the year, and to have a facility like this is monumental.”

Groundbreaking took place at the end of 2019 for the $24 million project, and construction stayed on schedule even during a pandemic.

“So many people contributed in so many ways to make it a reality,” Council President Rick Bella said of the facility at 6600 Broadway. “But to finally see it and get it open to the residents of town, it’s just very exciting. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Councilman Richard Hardaway said opening the 94,000-square-foot community center has been “a long time coming.” He’s had a goal of establishing the facility for more than 15 years.

Although Merrillville leaders were excited to walk though the community center Monday, they said they didn’t pursue the initiative for themselves.