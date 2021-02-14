Merrillville plans for 50th anniversary

MERRILLVILLE — The town of Merrillville is approaching the half-century mark, and planning has begun to celebrate the milestone.

Merrillville, which incorporated on Dec. 30, 1971, is seeking longtime residents to serve on a volunteer committee to share information about the town’s history and help organize events to commemorate the 50th anniversary.

“We’re going to be looking to roll this thing out next month so that we can start planning because we’re looking for a yearlong celebration,” Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said.

Hardaway said the first person who joined the group is Alice Flora Smedstad. Smedstad and her family have long been involved in the municipality, and she is a member of the Merrillville-Ross Township Historical Society.

Her family donated the land for the Merrillville-Ross Township Veterans Memorial, which is located on 73rd Avenue.

As planning begins for the upcoming events, Hardaway said it’s certain the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center will be included in the celebration.