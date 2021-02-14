Merrillville plans for 50th anniversary

MERRILLVILLE — The town of Merrillville is approaching the half-century mark, and planning has begun to celebrate the milestone.
Merrillville, which incorporated on Dec. 30, 1971, is seeking longtime residents to serve on a volunteer committee to share information about the town’s history and help organize events to commemorate the 50th anniversary.
“We’re going to be looking to roll this thing out next month so that we can start planning because we’re looking for a yearlong celebration,” Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said.
Hardaway said the first person who joined the group is Alice Flora Smedstad. Smedstad and her family have long been involved in the municipality, and she is a member of the Merrillville-Ross Township Historical Society.
Her family donated the land for the Merrillville-Ross Township Veterans Memorial, which is located on 73rd Avenue.
As planning begins for the upcoming events, Hardaway said it’s certain the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center will be included in the celebration.
The facility at 6600 Broadway is expected to open in March. It will feature a fitness center, elevated walking/jogging path, three regulation basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a rock climbing wall and a multipurpose turf athletic field. There also is a community room that has space available for rent for events, meetings and other activities.
Councilman Shawn Pettit said fitness center equipment was recently delivered there, and he is impressed with how the facility is taking shape.
“Words cannot even describe how awesome those basketball courts look, could not be happier,” he said.
Pettit said Parks Director Jan Orlich has been busy fielding requests from people interested is using the facility when it opens.
“She is booked solid on court time all the way through the end of September already and we’re not even open,” Pettit said. “That’s how important this project was to the town. People are clamoring to get in that center.”
Those interested in joining the town’s 50th anniversary committee are asked to contact the municipality by Tuesday lrosas@merrillville.in.gov or at (219) 769-5711. Visit merrillvilleparks.com for information about the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
