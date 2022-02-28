Merrillville police bringing back adopt-a-school program

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department is resurrecting its adopt-a-school program.

Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said this comes after discussing the initiative with Danny Lackey, executive director of Student Support Services for Merrillville schools.

“We wanted to bring something back to continue to do a positive interaction with the students,” Cuttino said.

He said the adopt-a-school program goes back about 15 years, and it involves officers participating in a variety of activities with students.

“During the school week, they’re going to meet the students as they arrive, they’re going to greet them, they’re going to do some reading in the classes, they’re also going to have lunch with them and probably on occasion go on field trips,” Cuttino said.

Five Merrillville officers are volunteering their time to take part in the program.

“It’s not by force, it’s by choice,” Cuttino said.

He said that the officers will focus on the town’s elementary schools for the remainder of the school year and that he hopes to expand the program in the fall.

The Town Council recently decided Merrillville will contribute $1,500 to help fund the adopt-a-school program. Council President Rick Bella said the Urban League of Northwest Indiana also is contributing $1,500, and the Merrillville Community School Corp. is adding $3,000.

“We’re appreciative of the support of the school system and the Town Council for bringing this out of the archives and making it successful again,” Cuttino said of the program.

The adopt-a-school initiative isn’t the only way the town has collaborated with Merrillville schools.

The council recently wrapped up a Black History Month program that involved students participating in council meetings.

During the Feb. 8 council session, the Merrillville High School Vocal Teens performed African American spirituals.

Merrillville Intermediate School students attended Tuesday’s council meeting to give reports on black civil rights activists, politicians, inventors, entertainers and athletes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.