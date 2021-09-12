Merrillville police focus on enhancing services

Officials said on-duty officers working in the town’s northern area have access to the station to complete reports and handle other tasks instead of traveling back to the Police Department in the center of Merrillville.

Nuses said Merrillville continues exploring other ways to enhance public safety. There are other potential units in the works, including a team focusing on becoming more proactive with issues involving prostitution, narcotics and gangs.

It’s uncertain how soon the department will be able to start other programs because of funding availability.

Nuses said Merrillville has grown substantially since it incorporated almost 50 years ago, but the town’s financial resources haven’t kept the same pace. He said that’s not a result of actions taken by Merrillville’s current administration.

“It’s just how our forefathers set it up,” Nuses said.

The funding limitations have the department searching other methods such as grants to enhance services.

Nuses noted many initiatives can be costly. He said expanding the K-9 unit can cost about $25,000 per dog when factoring in the cost of training and equipment associated with each animal.