Merrillville police focus on enhancing services

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department is focusing on several new initiatives to enhance public safety, Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses said.
“We really wanted to update the way we do things, from daily operations to new units,” Nuses said.
Merrillville started its K-9 unit in April, when K-9 Goose and K-9 Dozer joined the force.
Nuses said Merrillville has long needed the unit, and the force has had to rely on other departments when K-9 assistance was required during situations.
He said the dogs can assist with tracking and apprehension. They also were recently certified for narcotics detection.
Nuses said having the unit in place is a valuable resource for the department.
“One dog apprehended a strong-armed robbery suspect,” Nuses said.
He said Merrillville received “overwhelming” support from Crown Point and other area police departments to form the K-9 unit, and the goal is to add two or three more dogs to the force.
“We’re still plugging away,” he said.
Reckless driving monitored
The Police Department in July started the traffic enforcement team in response to an increase in reckless driving in Merrillville.
“They’re going to focus strictly on traffic issues,” Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said in July. “We’ve been having a lot of violators of stop signs, traffic control signals and the speed limits, and we’re going to be ticketing.”
Officials said establishing the team isn’t a money-making initiative. Instead, the Police Department wants the program to encourage safer driving and prevent personal injury and property damage collisions.
Nuses said the unit has done “an excellent job” so far to enforce traffic rules.
The department also expanded its operations in March after it started using space at the Pruzin Community Center for training purposes and reopening the north station in Broadway Plaza, which is located at 5400 Broadway.
Training a priority
“Chief Cuttino is very big on training,” and the department wants to offer more opportunities than what’s required by the state, Nuses said.
That’s why the department began using the Pruzin facility after the Parks Department moved out of the space.
The north station is viewed as an opportunity to enhance crime prevention because it can increase the amount of time officers are on the streets and increase police presence in the north end of town.
Officials said on-duty officers working in the town’s northern area have access to the station to complete reports and handle other tasks instead of traveling back to the Police Department in the center of Merrillville.
Nuses said Merrillville continues exploring other ways to enhance public safety. There are other potential units in the works, including a team focusing on becoming more proactive with issues involving prostitution, narcotics and gangs.
It’s uncertain how soon the department will be able to start other programs because of funding availability.
Nuses said Merrillville has grown substantially since it incorporated almost 50 years ago, but the town’s financial resources haven’t kept the same pace. He said that’s not a result of actions taken by Merrillville’s current administration.
“It’s just how our forefathers set it up,” Nuses said.
The funding limitations have the department searching other methods such as grants to enhance services.
Nuses noted many initiatives can be costly. He said expanding the K-9 unit can cost about $25,000 per dog when factoring in the cost of training and equipment associated with each animal.
“That’s all going to (have to) come in the form of donations,” Nuses said of the funding method to increase the K-9 unit.