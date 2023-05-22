MERRILLVILLE — In an effort to engage the community and strengthen relationships with residents, the Merrillville Police Department is hosting a community night May 25.

It's scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

The event provides an opportunity for residents to receive safety tips while learning how the Police Department operates.

“The Merrillville Police Department believes that it is extremely important to work with our community and have a good relationship with them,” Investigations Cmdr. Matthew Vasel said. “Together, we can make Merrillville a better and safer community.”

Vasel said the Tactical Team, Detective Bureau and patrol officers are among the units that will be involved in the community night.

Residents can also meet with the school resource officer to learn how the Police Department collaborates with the Merrillville Community School Corp. to help keep schools safe.

The K-9 Unit will be featured, and police administration will host a question-and-answer session that starts at 7 p.m.

“We will also be handing out information about our new online reporting system,” Vasel said. “Please come join us and learn more about your Merrillville Police Department.”

The department thanks Strack & Van Til and Chick-fil-A, who are sponsoring the event and providing refreshments.