Merrillville police making plans to expand

MERRILLVILLE — Much of the focus in Merrillville has been on the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center, but Merrillville Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino has his eyes on another facility.
He is creating a proposal for the Police Department to use the empty Pruzin Center now that the Parks Department has moved out of that facility and into the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
“So, what we’re trying to do is to utilize that property,” Cuttino said. “We can have in-house classing.”
If allowed to occupy the Pruzin Center, which is located near 57th Avenue and Tyler Street, the Police Department could complete a variety of training exercises there, including defensive tactics.
Cuttino said Merrillville police have participated in law enforcement classes at other departments. Using the Pruzin facility would allow Merrillville to host some classes and open up that training to area agencies.
“We can also invite other departments instead of going to them, making payment to attend there, we can invite them here,” Cuttino said.
Besides the training possibilities, keeping the facility occupied provides another benefit.
Cuttino said there have been problems with vandalism there, and those issues could increase if the Pruzin Center is left vacant.
Cuttino said he is preparing an official proposal to use the Pruzin Center and will provide it to the Town Council when it’s finished.
Councilman Jeff Minchuk said the Police Department also needs more storage, and he is working with town officials on a possible project to build a new storage structure in the rear of Town Hall.
He said some vehicles are taking up too much room in the existing storage areas in the Police Department.
“We are running out of space,” Cuttino said. “We’re busting at the seams.”
Minchuk said other town departments also might need additional storage, and he will collaborate with them about also using space in the facility.
He plans to provide a more detailed report about the project when more information is available.
As plans are developed to expand the Police Department, work continues to reestablish the north police station in Broadway Plaza at 5400 Broadway.
Cuttino said the facility is close to 80% finished.
“We can see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
Cuttino continues to applaud the “major support” from the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, which is donating labor to create the station.
“It’s looking good,” he said.