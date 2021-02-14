Merrillville police making plans to expand

MERRILLVILLE — Much of the focus in Merrillville has been on the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center, but Merrillville Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino has his eyes on another facility.

He is creating a proposal for the Police Department to use the empty Pruzin Center now that the Parks Department has moved out of that facility and into the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

“So, what we’re trying to do is to utilize that property,” Cuttino said. “We can have in-house classing.”

If allowed to occupy the Pruzin Center, which is located near 57th Avenue and Tyler Street, the Police Department could complete a variety of training exercises there, including defensive tactics.

Cuttino said Merrillville police have participated in law enforcement classes at other departments. Using the Pruzin facility would allow Merrillville to host some classes and open up that training to area agencies.

“We can also invite other departments instead of going to them, making payment to attend there, we can invite them here,” Cuttino said.

Besides the training possibilities, keeping the facility occupied provides another benefit.