Merrillville police officer tests positive for COVID-19

MERRILLVILLE — A Merrillville police officer learned he tested positive for COVID-19 a day after attending a Town Council meeting.
The officer received the test result on Wednesday, and the officer is now in quarantine, Councilman Leonard White said.
Council President Rick Bella said no other officers have shown signs of the coronavirus, and the municipality is closely monitoring the situation.
Bella said the officer took the test as a precaution, and the officer exhibited no symptoms of COVID-19 while in attendance of Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.
At that meeting, state Rep. Michael Aylesworth, state Rep. Lisa Beck and state Rep. Vernon Smith presented former Police Chief Joseph Petruch with the state’s Circle of Corydon award in recognition of his 43-year career in law enforcement.
Petruch and four other officers also were honored Tuesday for their efforts on May 11 to save a man who attempted to take his life by jumping from the 61st Avenue bridge to Interstate 65.
Bella said the officer who tested positive for COVID-19 was wearing a mask during the council meeting. He said the officer briefly removed the mask during a reception that followed the session, but social distancing was being practiced.
“He was with his own group at his own table,” Bella said.
Since reopening Town Hall to the public last month, Merrillville has taken several steps to protect employees and visitors at the municipal complex, which is regularly cleaned.
Temperatures are taken when people enter the facility, and masks are required there.
Glass partitions have been installed in offices, and chairs have been arranged to promote social distancing during meetingsLa
