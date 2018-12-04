MERRILLVILLE – The growth of the Merrillville Police Department has it closer to a milestone.
Officers Julian Garza and Nicholas Enyeart are the latest to join the force after they were sworn in Tuesday.
Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch said Garza, 26, comes to Merrillville from the Gary Police Department, and Enyeart, 29, comes from the Rensselaer Police Department.
Petruch said Merrillville plans to hire another two officers by the start of 2019. When that happens, Merrillville will reach 60 officers, a staffing level the department hasn't reached before.
Increasing the town’s police force has long been a goal for Petruch.
In 2010, the department had 50 officers. Since then, the Town Council has increased officers' wages to assist in attracting officer candidates. The competitive wages also have helped keep officers in Merrillville, Petruch said.
“Our retention is real good,” he said.
Petruch said Merrillville has a “young department,” and many officers have less than five years with the town.
The growth of the Merrillville's police force comes as the municipality was one of six Northwest Indiana communities listed in “Indiana's 20 Safest Cities of 2018.”
The ranking on safewise.com, a professional review website focusing on safety, was established using 2016 Federal Bureau of Investigations crime statistics and population data.
Town Council President Richard Hardaway commended the Police Department on the accomplishment, and he said Merrillville officers are proactive with crime prevention efforts.
Petruch said those efforts include Merrillville dedicating three officers to a gang task force.
He said the department also has established a drug unit that could go full time in early 2019.
Petruch said school bus stop arm violations also has become a recent focus for the department. He said officers have targeted multiple areas of the municipality to enforce bus laws.
Within a two-week period, officers issued about 12 citations, Petruch said. He hopes the strict enforcement will result in motorists being more alert when school buses pick up and drop off students.