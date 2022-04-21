Merrillville police to get Increased wages with new contract

MERRILLVILLE — A new agreement with the Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168 will increase officer wages and offer new benefits to future retirees.

Town officials and FOP representatives gathered during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting for a ceremonial signing of the new one-year contract.

David Dowling, an Indiana FOP Labor Council representative, said officers are receiving a $4,000 raise and a $4,000 bonus through the new deal. It also will provide insurance benefits for future retirees.

“The agreement being signed has been negotiated in good faith with all members of the Town Council and the FOP working toward making our department equitable with other neighboring departments in our Region,” Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk said. “This contract will get us closer to that goal as we continue to seek other sources of funding and find new and creative ways to purchase ongoing equipment needs, modernize our department and increase pay and benefits for our officers.”

Dowling, a former police chief in Schererville, said officer wages in Merrillville were below standard for the area, and the raise and bonus will help retain officers.

If officer pay isn’t competitive with other agencies, the department could become a “training ground” where new officers gain some experience and move to another municipality offering better wages, Dowling said.

He said it would be ideal to have a multi-year deal in place, but town and FOP officials pursued a one-year contract because of financial uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minchuk said work could soon begin to negotiate the next agreement with the FOP.

“We are proud today of this contract but realize that there is much more work to do,” Minchuk said.

The contract was signed last week with pens made from bullet casings.

Elected officials and FOP representatives traded their pens after adding their signatures to the document. Town Council President Rick Bella said the gesture was made to show there is an open line of communication between the FOP and town administration.

