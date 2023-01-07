Merrillville readies contents for time capsule

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials are looking to the future. About 50 years down the line.

The municipality is in the midst of creating a time capsule that’s set to be opened in December 2071. This stems from an idea officials developed when Merrillville was celebrating its 50th anniversary as a town last year.

Council President Rick Bella said a large toolbox has been purchased to serve as the time capsule. It will be wrapped in decals, which includes the town seal and lettering indicating when it can be opened.

“Plans are to take the next three to five months to fill the time capsule with various items of interest for our future town leaders to open,” Bella said. “The box will be locked, with keys destroyed, so they can have a real ‘opening’ event in December of 2071.”

He said Town Council members have been asked to write letters to the council representatives of 2071.

“I plan to explain my district and how things are going today with economic development, street projects, etcetera,” Bella said.

Besides the letters, the town has proposed filling the time capsule with a variety of other items, such as photographs from the town’s 50th-birthday celebrations, the 2020 census information for Merrillville, newspapers, the 2021 town budget, and information about Merrillville and Andrean schools.

The time capsule isn’t the only project that was announced when Merrillville recognized its 50th anniversary in 2021.

At that time, officials indicated that Merrillville is developing plans to create a new town hall on property acquired behind the municipal complex.

In addition to the new town hall, there’s potential on the property for other facilities, such as a new park, walking paths, dog park and retail space.

If a new town hall is constructed, the municipal complex at 7820 Broadway would continue to be used by the Police Department.

Merrillville is updating the town’s comprehensive plan, and the town hall project will be included in the update.