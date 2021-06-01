Merrillville residents pay no fees for community center use

He said Merrillville also received more than $750,000 in sponsorships of different areas of the community center. The town also is generating funding from other charges, such as fees to rent the event space and courts there as well as tournament and programs fees.

“Money is being made,” Pettit said.

He also said nonresidents will still be charged to access the fitness center, basketball courts and rock-climbing wall.

The standard nonresident fitness center fee is $6 for daily access, $40 for one-month and $85 for three months.

Pettit said work continues in some areas of the community center.

He said contractors are building the concession stand for the outdoor athletic field. Concrete pads also will be installed for units that will store equipment for youth sports leagues that use the field.

Pettit said work also will begin to clear trees for a walking path and pedestrian bridge that nearby residents could use to walk to the community center.

“Which we hope to still have done this year,” Pettit said of creating the path and bridge.

