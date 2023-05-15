MERRILLVILLE — A new multiple-unit retail development is bringing jobs and a significant investment to the community.

Officials broke ground Friday for Mississippi Crossings, which will house Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Crumbl Cookies and American Mattress. Region Contractors is handling construction of the 7,500-square-foot facility at 1600 E. 79th Ave., which is near Lowe’s.

“We want to welcome you to the town,” Councilman Shawn Pettit told project representatives.

Merrillville Development LLC, the project owner, is investing about $3 million for the building. The tenants are projected to invest $1.3 million in total in their spaces. Pettit said the development will create about 60 jobs.

Town officials said the building should be open by March 2024.

“Mississippi Crossings is one of several developments currently underway in town, and I’m looking forward to seeing it come to fruition,” Town Manager Patrick Reardon said.

Merrillville Development worked with Latitude Commercial Real Estate to lease space in the new building.

Brett McDermott, co-founder/senior vice president at Latitude Commercial Real Estate, said the Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be the first in the area.

Merrillville Economic Development Director Angie Chilcott said Crumbl Cookies has been increasing in popularity in the Region, and many people in Merrillville are excited to have a location close to them.

Nick Georgiou, an owner of Region Contractors, anticipates construction moving quickly. He said he’s enjoyed working with the town of Merrillville through the building process.

“This project went very smoothly,” he said.