Merrillville reviews options for 79th Avenue work

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials say road enhancements are necessary as a commercial building is proposed north of U.S. 30.

A 7,500-square-foot, multiunit retail building is proposed near 79th Avenue and Mississippi Street. The land is in the popular shopping area that includes Lowe’s and Costco.

There are potential tenants for the new building, and Merrillville Development LLC is asking the Plan Commission for a plat amendment so construction could begin.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, a commission member, said he’s “completely on board with the development,” but he and other town officials have concerns about traffic in the area.

“There’s a tremendous amount of traffic” passing through there each day, he said, and “we need to widen 79th to four lanes.”

Pettit said there also are intersection improvements needed at 79th and Mississippi, and he believes removing a road island on 79th could help open the road.

“We’re going to have to do something dramatic with this intersection,” he said.

Pettit said he could bring the matter to the Redevelopment Commission to determine whether Mississippi Street tax increment financing district dollars could be used for a road-enhancement project there.

Plans for the multiunit development show multiple access points, and Pettit suggested adjusting the alignment and curb cuts on 79th Avenue to enhance the traffic flow.

Pettit said town staff will work with members of the development team on access points to the site, and Merrillville will review its options to upgrade the road.

“This is an opportunity … to fix some things,” Pettit said of the traffic at 79th and Mississippi.

As the project went to the Plan Commission during a workshop session, commission member Brian Dering said the all masonry building proposed there looks “pretty flat-faced.”

“They want it to look a little more complex,” he said.

The town will verify that the plans for the facility conform with the guidelines for commercial design before the plat amendment goes to the commission for a vote.

The Dec. 20 regular meeting is the earliest it could consider approving the plat amendment.