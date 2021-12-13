Merrillville reviews residential projects

MERRILLVILLE — The town has experienced a strong year of development, and officials are preparing for more new construction in 2022.

The Plan Commission is reviewing a final planned unit development (PUD) request for The Residences at Broadfield apartment complex as well as a final subdivision request for the next phase of the Creekwood Crossing community.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said the commission will vote on the requests during its Dec. 21 regular session.

The commission has had discussions about both projects for months, and members have been supportive of the endeavors in past meetings.

Edward Rose Properties is pursuing the PUD approval for The Residences at Broadfield. The project calls for a 270-unit apartment complex on about 28 acres of land at 9047 Connecticut St.

Plans indicate 12 apartment buildings will be constructed. The development is expected to feature modern architecture, a clubhouse, swimming pool, outdoor lounge, stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops and a dog park.