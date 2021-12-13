 Skip to main content
Merrillville reviews residential projects
MERRILLVILLE — The town has experienced a strong year of development, and officials are preparing for more new construction in 2022.

The Plan Commission is reviewing a final planned unit development (PUD) request for The Residences at Broadfield apartment complex as well as a final subdivision request for the next phase of the Creekwood Crossing community.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said the commission will vote on the requests during its Dec. 21 regular session.

The commission has had discussions about both projects for months, and members have been supportive of the endeavors in past meetings.

Edward Rose Properties is pursuing the PUD approval for The Residences at Broadfield. The project calls for a 270-unit apartment complex on about 28 acres of land at 9047 Connecticut St.

Plans indicate 12 apartment buildings will be constructed. The development is expected to feature modern architecture, a clubhouse, swimming pool, outdoor lounge, stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops and a dog park.

Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said a drainage pond serving the site of the apartment complex will be expanded to adequately handle the stormwater in that area.

Providence Real Estate Development is seeking final subdivision approval to build new single-family homes on about 11 acres of property off of 73rd Avenue. This is associated with the next phase of the development.

Earlier this year, project officials told the Plan Commission that Providence acquired about 23 acres of property in the Creekwood Crossing area and that it intends to construct homes on 46 lots.

Providence purchased the last lots of a previous phase at Creekwood Crossing, and homes built in the next phase are expected to mimic what Providence already established there.

