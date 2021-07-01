 Skip to main content
Merrillville schools accepting registration for Head Start Preschool

MERRILLVILLE — Families living in Ross Township are invited to attend open enrollment for the Merrillville Community School Corp.'s Head Start Preschool for the 2021-2022 school year.

Ross Township includes Merrillville and parts of Hobart and Crown Point.

It's from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21 at Iddings Elementary School, 7249 Van Buren St. Those attending should enter Door A.

Parents should bring the following documents:

 * photo identification with current address;

 * child's official birth certificate;

 * insurance card;

 * child's shot record;

 * income records for the lst 12 months;

 * child's Individualized Family Service Plan/Individualized Education Program;

 * proof of Merrillville schools's residency (utility bill or lease/mortgage).

Children  must be 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2021. For more information, go to www.mvsc.k12.in.us or call 219-756-5940.

