 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Merrillville schools schedule enrollment event for Head Start Preschool

  • 0

MERRILLVILLE — Families living in Ross Township, which includes Merrillville and parts of Crown Point and Hobart, are invited to attend open enrollment for the Merrillville Community School Corp.’s Head Start Preschool.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also from 3 to 6 p.m. May 11, at the Merrillville Community School Corporation Administration Center, 6701 Delaware St.

Parents should bring the following documents to this event: valid state issued ID, child’s official birth certificate, insurance card, child’s shot records, income records for the last 12 months, child's Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP)/Individualized Education Program (IEP), and proof of Merrillville schools’ residency (utility bill or lease/mortgage).

Children must be ages 3 to 5. For more information, visit www.mvsc.k12.in.us or call 219-756-5940.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand’s iconic Maya Bay rejuvenation sparks wider debate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts