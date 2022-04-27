Merrillville schools schedule enrollment event for Head Start Preschool

MERRILLVILLE — Families living in Ross Township, which includes Merrillville and parts of Crown Point and Hobart, are invited to attend open enrollment for the Merrillville Community School Corp.’s Head Start Preschool.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also from 3 to 6 p.m. May 11, at the Merrillville Community School Corporation Administration Center, 6701 Delaware St.

Parents should bring the following documents to this event: valid state issued ID, child’s official birth certificate, insurance card, child’s shot records, income records for the last 12 months, child's Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP)/Individualized Education Program (IEP), and proof of Merrillville schools’ residency (utility bill or lease/mortgage).

Children must be ages 3 to 5. For more information, visit www.mvsc.k12.in.us or call 219-756-5940.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.