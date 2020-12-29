Merrillville secures sponsorships for community center

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials have attracted sponsors for the various areas of the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, Bosak Auto Group, NIPSCO and Mike Anderson Chevrolet are among companies that have committed to annual contributions for naming rights of basketball courts, the indoor concession area and other locations in the facility at 6600 Broadway.

“Everybody that we’re bringing there is blown away,” Pettit said.

So far, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been committed through those sponsorships, and that funding will be used for future capital expenses at the center, Pettit said.

Town officials said there are opportunities to sponsor more areas of the facility, and more conversations are scheduled with entities interested in contributing to the project.

Pettit said Merrillville is interested in including a golf simulator at the community center, and that’s one of the areas that can be sponsored.

As officials continue pursuing sponsorships, the center is closer to completion.

“I think it’s going to be something everyone is going to be proud of,” Pettit said.