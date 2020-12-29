Merrillville secures sponsorships for community center

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials have attracted sponsors for the various areas of the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, Bosak Auto Group, NIPSCO and Mike Anderson Chevrolet are among companies that have committed to annual contributions for naming rights of basketball courts, the indoor concession area and other locations in the facility at 6600 Broadway.
“Everybody that we’re bringing there is blown away,” Pettit said.
So far, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been committed through those sponsorships, and that funding will be used for future capital expenses at the center, Pettit said.
Town officials said there are opportunities to sponsor more areas of the facility, and more conversations are scheduled with entities interested in contributing to the project.
Pettit said Merrillville is interested in including a golf simulator at the community center, and that’s one of the areas that can be sponsored.
As officials continue pursuing sponsorships, the center is closer to completion.
“I think it’s going to be something everyone is going to be proud of,” Pettit said.
The final occupancy permit could be issued as early as Jan. 8. Once it’s secured, Parks Director Jan Orlich can start furnishing the facility.
The Parks Department will move operations to the community center, and the office is “completely boxed up” and ready to relocate, Orlich said.
The plan is to open the community center by March. The amenities will include a fitness center, elevated walking/jogging path, three regulation basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a rock climbing wall and a multipurpose turf athletic field. There also is a community room that has space available to rent for events, meetings and other activities.
The town has started updating its website, and the initial focus will be on the community center to incorporate information about programs, activities and other offerings available there.
