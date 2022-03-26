Merrillville sets guidelines for grant program

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s American Rescue Plan Committee is developing a grant program that could help residents and businesses improve their properties.

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said grants of up to $5,000 could be issued for residential improvements and up to $10,000 for business enhancements. Merrillville would fund the grants with a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act allotment.

Hardaway said that town officials continue discussing guidelines for the program and that it’s possible Merrillville could roll out the initiative at the beginning of May.

“The committee wants to make sure that when we establish this criteria, it’s going to be ironclad,” Hardaway said.

He said the funding would come as a matching grant.

“If you spend $10,000, then we’ll give you half of it back,” Hardaway said of the maximum amount that could be issued for residential properties.

He said residents have “to have some kind of skin in the game,” and the funding won’t be made available so they can sell their properties at a higher price.

“You have to sign an agreement that you can’t sell your house for three years,” Hardaway said. “If you sell your house within three years of us giving you this grant, then you have to pay us the money back.”

He also said the grant program isn’t for economic development but to help those who were financially affected by the pandemic.

“You’re going to have to be able to show your hardship ... because it’s federal money, and we have to be accountable,” Hardaway said.

The town also is taking steps to ensure grant funding is going to appropriate uses, so the money would only be issued after improvements are completed. Hardaway said grant recipients would be required to provide appraisals and receipts to prove the enhancements were done.

The committee continues to establish grant guidelines, and more details will be provided when the town is ready to begin the grant program.

