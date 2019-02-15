MERRILLVILLE — Two sites in Merrillville have been prepared for commercial development following action by the Merrillville Plan Commission.
It has given final approval for separate projects planned at 8180 Taney Place and 1500 E. 83rd Ave.
The Taney Place site is associated with the Heritage North planned unit development.
John Borucki, a representative for the project, said Ped-Lite is planning to construct a new facility on one of the commercial lots available there. The company produces diabetic shoes, inserts and fabrication materials.
Borucki said Ped-Lite has multiple locations in Merrillville, and it will consolidate to a single facility at Heritage North. He said the company will have space to grow there.
Borucki said there are two other commercial lots available at Heritage North, and there are no specific plans for those parcels at this time.
Construction is ongoing for a 48,000-square-foot hotel at the 83rd Avenue property. The 123-room WoodSpring Suites could open in March.
With the commission's approval, a second lot has been created at the 83rd Avenue site. Tenants for that parcel haven't yet been identified, but the property will now be marketed for restaurant or retail use.
Holladay Properties acquired the 83rd Avenue property last year. A building that housed the former Rain Ultra Club was demolished to make way for the hotel and future commercial development.