Merrillville students donate to Chasing Dreams effort
Pictured from left Katie Toso, MOMH teacher; Tiffany Scott, LRE teacher; Denise Babjak, CEO of Chasing Dreams, and Nicholas Petralia, Salk principal.

MERRILLVILLE — Students and staff at Salk Elementary School showed their support for Chasing Dreams by presenting a check for nearly $400 to organization CEO Denise Babjak. 

Salk students helped to raise the money by donating 75 cents on dress-up spirit days the week before spring break. Due to the pandemic, they weren’t able to participate or donate last year, so the check presented included funds collected from the years 2019 and 2021. 

The organization, located in Merrillville, provides integrated and vital programs for individuals with special needs and their families that facilitate an environment of growth, learning, and independence. Chasing Dreams serves children and adults of all ages at no cost to the family.

