Merrillville swears in first black police chief

MERRILLVILLE — The town's first African American chief was sworn in Monday during a private ceremony at Town Hall.
Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino's first action in his new position was naming veteran officer Kosta Nuses as his assistant chief, Town Council President Rick Bella said.
Cuttino couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
Cuttino joined the Merrillville Police Department in 1994, and he was the first African American officer to serve on the force. Cuttino worked for Methodist Hospitals as a civilian security officer for 16 years before he joined the Police Department.
“I'm glad we got him on board,” Town Councilman Leonard White said.
White said he is proud Merrillville has an African American chief, but that's not the reason Cuttino is the town's top cop.
“He has the qualifications,” White said.
Cuttino and Nuses are serious about addressing crime, White said.
“These guys are tough guys,” he said.
White said Cuttino is supportive of community-oriented programs, such as crime watch, to help bring “good change for the community.”
Monday's ceremony comes after the council last week unanimously selected Cuttino to succeed Police Chief Joseph Petruch, who is retiring June 30.
Cuttino and another Merrillville officer sought the chief's position. Bella said both of the candidates were qualified to serve in the role.
“The council was very, very lucky,” Bella said of the candidates.
He said Cuttino has many ideas to advance the Police Department, and the council is “excited to see” him put his plans in action.
That includes exploring the possibility of bringing back a police substation in the north end of Merrillville, he said.
Cuttino is expected to work with Petruch until Petruch retires at the end of the month. Petruch is leaving the force after more than 40 years in law enforcement.
Monday's ceremony took place in private because Town Hall remains closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bella said some town officials and police officers were able to participate.
Merrillville leaders initially planned to reopen Town Hall this week, but that was delayed while the municipality is waiting for additional safety equipment to be delivered.
Bella said Town Hall could be open to the public starting June 8. Merrillville plans to have another ceremony for Cuttino to introduce him to the community during the next council meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 9 at Town Hall.
