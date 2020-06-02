Merrillville swears in first black police chief

Cuttino and another Merrillville officer sought the chief's position. Bella said both of the candidates were qualified to serve in the role.

“The council was very, very lucky,” Bella said of the candidates.

He said Cuttino has many ideas to advance the Police Department, and the council is “excited to see” him put his plans in action.

That includes exploring the possibility of bringing back a police substation in the north end of Merrillville, he said.

Cuttino is expected to work with Petruch until Petruch retires at the end of the month. Petruch is leaving the force after more than 40 years in law enforcement.

Monday's ceremony took place in private because Town Hall remains closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bella said some town officials and police officers were able to participate.

Merrillville leaders initially planned to reopen Town Hall this week, but that was delayed while the municipality is waiting for additional safety equipment to be delivered.