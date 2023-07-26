MERRILLVILLE — Kosta Nuses was sworn in as Merrillville’s police chief during the Tuesday's Town Council meeting.

He succeeds Wiley Luther Cuttino as Merrillville’s top cop. Since January, Nuses served as the town’s interim police chief while the Town Council searched for a new chief. Nuses was selected from a field of multiple candidates.

“I’m going to do my best to make everybody here proud and serve the public the best I can,” said Nuses, a 1995 Merrillville High School graduate. “I’m a Merrillville resident, and I take great pleasure in serving the public here.”

Merrillville officers, Merrillville clergy, the Merrillville Police Commission, and local police chiefs stood in support of Nuses as he was sworn in.

Crown Point Police Chief Ryan Patrick, Schererville Police Chief Pete Sormaz, Lake County Police Chief Vince Balbo, and Gary Police Chief Anthony Titus participated in the ceremony.

Nuses, who has served the Merrillville Police Department since 2005, said his department is working on a variety of objectives to enhance safety in the town.

That includes studying traffic patterns to develop a creative and proactive approach to address speeding and reckless driving. Nuses said data collected from digital speed limit signs in town and crash statistics will be used in the analysis.

He said the Police Department is also collaborating with the Parks Department to use mobile cameras to monitor parks and prevent mischief and vandalism at the facilities. Nuses is also working with the town attorney and other Merrillville officials to update and create new ordinances.

In addition to Nuses, Brycen Nylin was sworn in as Merrillville’s newest officer. Nylin will attend the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy before he begins patrolling streets.