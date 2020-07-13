Merrillville takes another look at housing ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Some Merrillville officials believe revisiting a town ordinance could promote the development of more multifamily housing and help solve the problem of long-vacant buildings in town.

Town Councilman Leonard White said he was informed of a developer's potential interest in converting a former nursing home into an apartment complex near 61st Avenue and Harrison Street.

Such a project couldn't advance because of Merrillville's even distribution ordinance.

The measure, which was enacted about eight years ago, established a 3,000-foot buffer zone surrounding existing multifamily structures, including duplexes, apartment buildings and condominiums.

It prohibits the town from permitting zone changes for multifamily developments proposed on properties that are within that buffer zone and don't have the necessary zoning for multifamily use.

The ordinance doesn't affect properties that already have multifamily zoning.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk said there could be benefits to adjusting the even distribution ordinance, including having long-vacant buildings become occupied again.