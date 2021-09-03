Merrillville teacher accused of driving drunk during lunch break

MERRILLVILLE — A Merrillville teacher returning from a lunch break was arrested Wednesday after registering a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, police said.

A spokeswoman for the Merrillville Community School Corp. said the district was aware of the incident and “conducting a thorough investigation” but could not share additional details because it involved a personnel matter.

Donna Stuckert, public information officer for the school district, did not immediately respond to a follow-up inquiry regarding the building the teacher works in or whether the teacher has returned to the job.

An officer was dispatched to a traffic accident just before noon Wednesday and found a four-door vehicle in the woods in the 5800 block of Nicholson Road, according to Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver “self-identified” as a Merrillville teacher and said he or she was heading back to class after lunch.