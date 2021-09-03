Merrillville teacher accused of driving drunk during lunch break

MERRILLVILLE — A Merrillville teacher returning from a lunch break was arrested Wednesday after registering a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, police said.
A spokeswoman for the Merrillville Community School Corp. said the district was aware of the incident and “conducting a thorough investigation” but could not share additional details because it involved a personnel matter.
Donna Stuckert, public information officer for the school district, did not immediately respond to a follow-up inquiry regarding the building the teacher works in or whether the teacher has returned to the job.
An officer was dispatched to a traffic accident just before noon Wednesday and found a four-door vehicle in the woods in the 5800 block of Nicholson Road, according to Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver “self-identified” as a Merrillville teacher and said he or she was heading back to class after lunch.
During the conversation, the officer smelled alcohol and observed the driver was slurring words, Nuses said. The driver was given a field sobriety test and submitted a breath sample. Upon registering a blood-alcohol content of 0.199 via the breath test, the teacher was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, Nuses said.
