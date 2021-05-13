Merrillville teachers, administrator win foundation awards

Lastly, MHS Ttacher Carol von Behren will receive funding for the Inclusion Dance, sponsored by FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America). The Inclusion Dance is held for special needs students from seven local schools and helps these students by allowing them to interact with other teens.

There is no cost to the special needs students and young adults to attend the dance.

“The Inclusion Dance does not only benefit the special needs students,” von Behren said. “When FCCLA members see these students interact, it gives them a new respect for these students. They realize that special needs students aren’t different from any other teenager – they just have some special needs.”

More information about these projects is available on the foundation website, merrillvilleeducationfoundation.org.

Since 2002, the Merrillville Education Foundation has awarded 443 grants to teachers totaling $381,988.65. These grants have impacted 121,962 student experiences in grades PK through 12.

The foundation is committed to being the primary private sector partner in supporting public education where public funds are not available in the Merrillville Community School Corp.

