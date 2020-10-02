Merrillville thespians present 'Little Shop of Horrors'

MERRILLVILLE —The Merrillville High School Performing Arts Department presents its 2020 musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” this weekend and next.

Performances are scheduled for 3 p.m. today and Oct. 11 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, in Reinhart Auditorium at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Pl. Attendees should enter Door M at the back of the building.

Pandemic precautions are in place: limited seats available, masks required to enter the building/auditorium, social distance seating chart for patrons in place.

Reservations are suggested, as there will only be 170 patrons seated in the theatre.

Due to the limited seating capacity per pandemic protocol, tickets are $10 for adults, senior citizens $9 and $7 for students K-12. Call 219-650-5307 ext. 7012 for reservations.

The show was originally scheduled for March, but the pandemic postponed the scheduled performances. The cast met throughout quarantine via Zoom and rehearsed in person in late summer, hoping they would finally get the opportunity to perform what they had rehearsed so hard for. They rehearsed recently on weekends and are ready to perform.

