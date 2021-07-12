Merrillville to host first job fair

MERRILLVILLE — Dozens of companies with local employment opportunities will be featured during the town of Merrillville’s first job fair.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14 at Merrillville’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

Companies are seeking candidates to fill positions in the trades, distribution, medical, food industry, health care, education, law enforcement, utilities, restaurants, manufacturing, grocery, auto dealerships and the military.

“We’ve just been overwhelmed by the response and the variety of wonderful area companies who will be participating,” Town Manager Pat Reardon said. “With almost 50 companies representing a wide variety of jobs available in the Region, the opportunities are endless for someone seeking employment.”

Many of the companies involved in the job fair have new facilities under development in the town. They include Amazon, Precision Turbo/Turbonetics, Quality Pasta and Midwest Truck & Auto.