Merrillville to host first job fair
MERRILLVILLE — Dozens of companies with local employment opportunities will be featured during the town of Merrillville’s first job fair.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14 at Merrillville’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

Companies are seeking candidates to fill positions in the trades, distribution, medical, food industry, health care, education, law enforcement, utilities, restaurants, manufacturing, grocery, auto dealerships and the military.

“We’ve just been overwhelmed by the response and the variety of wonderful area companies who will be participating,” Town Manager Pat Reardon said. “With almost 50 companies representing a wide variety of jobs available in the Region, the opportunities are endless for someone seeking employment.”

Many of the companies involved in the job fair have new facilities under development in the town. They include Amazon, Precision Turbo/Turbonetics, Quality Pasta and Midwest Truck & Auto.

“This event allows the town to come full-circle with companies who have invested in our area,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “It allows us to think about economic growth from the planning stage, groundbreaking, building and now assisting with staffing of great companies that have chosen our region to locate.”

Representatives from many other local companies will be present, including Albanese, Centier Bank, NIPSCO, Strack & Van Til, Modern Forge and the Merrillville Community School Corp.

Free lunch will be offered at the event, and four laptop computers or tablets will be raffled at the job fair.

Although it’s a town-sponsored event, the job fair isn’t limited to Merrillville residents. Those from other communities are encouraged to attend.

“We are hopeful that this event will assist residents in the area to find jobs that are available right now,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.

A complete list of participating companies is available on the town website, merrillville.in.gov, and on the town’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/thetownofmerrillville.

