Merrillville to review statutes for potential updates

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council has decided it's time to update several ordinances.

The Council Affairs Committee is examining more than a dozen topics, including parking recreational vehicles on residential properties; use of portable basketball goals; placement of large storage boxes; weeds; and semitractor-trailer parking.

“We’ve instructed (Town Attorney Joseph) Svetanoff and his colleagues to prepare a variety of ordinances at the recommendation of (Code Enforcement Director) Vickie Bunnell and (Planning and Building Director) Sheila Shine,” said Councilman Shawn Pettit, chairman of the Council Affairs Committee.

He said the committee will review drafts of those ordinances during its next public meeting at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Town Hall, 7820 Broadway.

Bunnell said RVs, such as campers and boats, can’t be parked on residential properties from Nov. 1 through March 31.

“Warnings have been issued,” she said. “They will be followed up with citations if the boats, campers, trailers aren’t removed.”

A resident told the council that he parks a Class A motor home on the side of his house. He said he understands the issues of parking large vehicles in driveways, but he and his neighbors don’t have a problem with RVs staying on other areas of their properties.

He explained that he stored the motor home at a storage facility, but it was vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. He believes the vehicle is safer on his property.

The resident said he and his neighbors have larger lot sizes, and their RVs don’t hinder town services by parking them on their properties.

Council President Rick Bella said the council will examine if RV parking could be permitted on parcels that are large enough to accommodate them.

“That’s something that we’ll look at,” Bella said.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk suggested delaying enforcement of the RV parking ordinance while the council works to potentially adjust it.