Merrillville Town Council approves raises for employees

MERRILLVILLE — Town employees are receiving raises in 2023.

The Town Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday providing 2% wage increases next year to most of the municipality’s staff.

Personnel from the clerk-treasurer’s office aren’t included in the latest pay boost. That’s because the council authorized raises in October for the bookkeeper, office manager, payroll administrator and administrative secretary positions in the clerk-treasurer’s office.

When that occurred, Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said her employees would waive the 2% increases that the council was considering for all employees in 2023.

When the latest salary ordinance initially went to the council this month, the document included incorrect amounts for the clerk-treasurer’s office, but it was amended before the council adopted it Tuesday. The measure presented on first reading was prepared using the wages the clerk-treasurer’s staff made before the October raises, and it gave those employees the 2% increase that other town staffers are receiving.

“We treated the (clerk-treasurer’s office) raises as a temporary raise just through the end of this year, and that’s where the change happened,” council President Rick Bella said.

Without the adjustment, the new ordinance would have reduced salaries in the clerk-treasurer’s office, White Gibson said.

She also indicated that her office isn’t requesting anything more than what was approved in October.

“We’re not asking for an additional 2% on top of the current salaries they’re getting now,” she said.