Merrillville truck equipment company growing
urgent

Stock - Merrillville Town Hall
John J. Watkins, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A truck equipment distributor and installer has plans to grow.

Cives Corp. has purchased property at 4000 E. 89th Ave. so it can store trucks until equipment is installed on them at the company’s main facility across the street at 2168 E. 88th Drive.

Attorney Richard Anderson said plows, toolboxes, warning lights and cameras are among the equipment installed at the Cives location, which was formerly Lindco Equipment Sales.

“Any kind of accessories that are put on the big trucks for municipalities and even private companies,” he said.

The Board of Zoning Appeals last week approved a variance allowing the vehicle storage on a non-paved surface without a principal structure on-site. The variance also permits Cives to install a privacy chain link fence for security.

Gary Lindesmith, branch operations and sales manager at Cives, said the 89th Avenue property is needed because of the amount of work taking place at Cives.

“We currently have, between now and the end of the year, 107 brand new vehicles coming in to be outfitted for government agencies from Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia and Ohio, and we have no place to put them,” he said.

Anderson said the company was unable to acquire a parcel connected to the property with the main building, so they purchased land across the street.

“They were not able to purchase the property next door to them because it got purchased before they could see they wanted expansion,” he said.

Anderson told the BZA that lighting for the vehicle storage won’t bleed off the property, and there will be landscaping in addition to the security fence.

He also said Cives is willing to have the vehicle storage area paved within three years unless the town prefers a permeable surface for stormwater purposes.

