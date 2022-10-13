Merrillville votes again to close Town Court

MERRILLVILLE — Objections from residents, town officials and school leaders weren’t enough to persuade the Town Council to keep the Merrillville Town Court in operation.

For the second time in less than three years, the council adopted an ordinance that sets out to shutter the court.

The council voted 4-3 Tuesday to approve the measure on second reading. Council members Marge Uzelac, Don Spann and Leonard White were against the decision.

The council approved a similar ordinance in December 2019 to close the court. Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco filed litigation fighting that decision. That case is pending, and the court has remained open because of it.

Associated with that case, Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent recently issued an order that permitted the council to consider adopting a measure to terminate the Merrillville Town Court, but the closure date must be open-ended.

Town Council President Rick Bella said the ordinance considered Tuesday follows that order.

What happens next

Merrillville Town Court cases are expected to be transferred to the Lake County Court system, and the Town Court will remain open until that happens.

“It is estimated that it will take over two years,” Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco said.

When discussing the court matter Tuesday, Bella reiterated that the court has been operating in the red for years.

“The figures for the court, actually since 2012, have been in the negative, and the accumulated total right now through September of 2022 is $1,737,755,” Bella said. “Last year, the court lost $399,000. This year, it’s projected to lose another $368,000.”

Merrillville Town Court Administrator Chanda Flowers said the council’s numbers are skewed because the pending lawsuit prohibits the court from handling infractions or criminal misdemeanor cases as it had in the past.

“We are functioning with our arms tied behind our back because of the fact we had to sue in order to get our doors back open,” Flowers said.

She also indicated that the number of traffic tickets issued is significantly lower than a decade ago, which correlates with a reduction in funding generated by the court.

Flowers said the council hasn’t attempted to enhance court operations instead of closing its doors.

“At no point have we come to the table and sat down to really figure out what could possibly be done to make this court successful,” she said.

Counting the cost

Velazco said he believes shuttering the court isn’t a financial decision because it will cost the town to cease court operations.

“The town of Merrillville will have to acquire an interest in another court that will handle the Merrillville ordinances,” he said.

That includes paying for a judicial officer, office space, equipment and other expenses to maintain those cases.

Resident Bryon Mesarch pressed the council for information on how much it will cost the municipality to close the court.

“We don’t know that figure,” Bella said.

Mesarch said town officials should fully understand what those costs would be before jumping into a decision to close the court.

What about truants?

Although Town Court cases will be transferred to the county court system, Velazco said Merrillville’s truancy court will cease to function when the Town Court closes.

Candace Lillie, the director of student services, diversity, equity and inclusion for the Merrillville Community School Corp., said the truancy court is an asset to the school district.

She explained that each unexcused absence results in a day of lost instruction. When truancy isn’t addressed and compounded over the years, it can create a dire situation.

“You’re looking at kids who may not graduate,” she said.

Lillie said the truancy court resolved 250 cases in the 2021-22 school year.

Before supporting the Town Court closure ordinance, Bella said Tuesday was the first time he received “hard numbers” on the truancy issue.

“You could have asked. My office is just down the hall,” Velazco said.

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, Mesarch was among residents who indicated they are disappointed in the council’s decision.

“The residents will remember this,” he said.