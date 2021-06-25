Merrillville wants to move forward on Boys & Girls Clubs programming

MERRILLVILLE — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana programming could soon be available in the town’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center on a temporary basis.

There already is a plan in place for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana to lease space in a facility the Epic United Volleyball Club will build adjacent to the community center at 6600 Broadway, but Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said there is an immediate need for the youth organization’s programming in town.

“We have to have a Boys & Girls Clubs presence in the town of Merrillville,” Hardaway said.

That led to recent conversations between town and Boys & Girls Clubs officials regarding use of community center space. Hardaway said starting in August, the youth organization is expected to begin occupying four rooms in the community center. He said programming could focus on students in Pierce Middle School.

“We’re going to house them at the community center until they get that building up,” Hardaway said. “Once they build that building, they will move to the Epic building.”