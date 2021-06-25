 Skip to main content
Merrillville wants to move forward on Boys & Girls Clubs programming
urgent

MERRILLVILLE —  Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana programming could soon be available in the town’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center on a temporary basis.

There already is a plan in place for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana to lease space in a facility the Epic United Volleyball Club will build adjacent to the community center at 6600 Broadway, but Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said there is an immediate need for the youth organization’s programming in town.

“We have to have a Boys & Girls Clubs presence in the town of Merrillville,” Hardaway said.

The Dean and Barbara White Community Center has officially opened in Merrillville.

That led to recent conversations between town and Boys & Girls Clubs officials regarding use of community center space. Hardaway said starting in August, the youth organization is expected to begin occupying four rooms in the community center. He said programming could focus on students in Pierce Middle School.

“We’re going to house them at the community center until they get that building up,” Hardaway said. “Once they build that building, they will move to the Epic building.”

Hardaway said plans are advancing for the 60,000-square-foot Epic facility. He said it’s possible for Epic to break ground in the fall. He estimated it could take at least six months to erect the structure.

Once finished, the Epic facility will have four basketball courts that can be converted to eight volleyball courts, and the Boys & Girls Clubs could use about 15,000 square feet of space there. The Epic facility will be connected to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center with a covered breezeway.

Town officials have long supported a partnership involving Epic and the Boys & Girls Clubs.

In March, the Town Council and Redevelopment Commission approved resolutions calling for Merrillville to provide $225,000 per year for the next decade to the Boys & Girls Clubs to lease space at the Epic site. The municipality is expected to use tax increment financing district dollars to provide funds to the youth organization.

Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

