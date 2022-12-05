Merrillville welcomes new police officer

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s newest officer comes to Merrillville with experience and goals of participating in the department’s K-9 unit.

Officer Dylan S. Mazurek was sworn in by Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson during the Town Council's recent meeting.

Mazurek spent more than three years with the Gary Police Department and hopes to take on a larger role in Merrillville.

“He has aspirations of being a K-9 officer,” Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses said. “I think he’s got a lot to bring to the table and I think he’s going to be an excellent new addition to the Police Department.”

Forming a K-9 unit has been a longtime goal for Nuses. Dutch shepherds Goose and Dozer were sworn in last April, and the assistant chief hopes to eventually have four or five K-9s on the force.

Nuses said Mazurek’s experience will help the department tackle such issues as speeding.

“During his time at the Gary Police Department, he was in patrol and he also operated in the traffic unit, so I know we have always an issue with speeding vehicles and Dylan’s going to be a perfect fit for us,” he said.

Residents have approached the Town Council during several recent meetings regarding traffic issues. The council has been adding traffic-calming devices and strategies in some trouble areas, and police are developing a directive they hope will boost traffic enforcement in town.

Nuses said the department remains busy handling other matters, and officers responded to more 4,000 calls for service in September.

He anticipates officers being just as active in coming months: “This is the time of year where you see an increase of thefts, robberies, etcetera.”

He encouraged residents to be aware of their surroundings and make sure they’re locking their vehicles and homes.

Nuses also advised residents to be aware of phone scams. A recent one involves the caller claiming to be from the Police Department and saying the person has unpaid bills that must be resolved. The scammers then threaten arrest if the bills aren’t paid.

“The Police Department would never, ever tell somebody that they’re going to take them to jail if they have a bill to pay that’s not paid,” Nuses said.