Merrillville WWII veteran reflects on time as signalman in U.S. Navy

As a signalman, Kellenberger stood watch on a signal tower in Subic Bay in Luzon, an island in the Philippines, and helped ships communicate with one another. Kellenberger's battle station was the bridge, which often was targeted by enemy forces.

"You're scared as hell. I'm not saying that you aren't, but when you've got fighter planes coming at you that's going to drop a torpedo — yeah, it's not fun," Kellenberger said.

Despite being a target, Kellenberger said getting hit wasn't his main concern, noting as a signalman he needed to be prepared to direct ships with flags, flashing light or Morse code.

"In cases, there are ships together and there are maneuvers of those ships and many of those maneuvers are dictated by flag hoist. You have hundreds of flags."

Today, the method may sound "primitive," but it's all crews had at the time, Kellenberger said, adding he still remembers what some of the flags signified.

Despite having a bird's eye view of battles, Kellenberger said the time he feared for his life most was on a trek to drop off fighter planes.