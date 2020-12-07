Merrillville WWII veteran reflects on time as signalman in U.S. Navy

MERRILLVILLE — Kelly Kellenberger, U.S. Navy signalman 2nd class, was walking to downtown Rensselaer from his home on Dec. 7, 1941, when he heard the news.
It was that day 79 years ago when the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japanese troops, launching the U.S. into the Second World War.
"I walked by a filling station whose radio was playing, and people were saying, 'Pearl Harbor's been attacked,'" Kellenberger said.
Nine months later, Kellenberger enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 years old, and was sworn in on the steps on an Indianapolis post office on Sept. 15, 1942, just 12 days after his birthday.
Kellenberger, 95, is one of the few World War II veterans in Indiana. This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimated there are 5,354 WWII veterans in the Hoosier State. In 2015, there were 16,833.
After enlisting, Kellenberger headed to Corpus Christi, Texas, for basic training, where he was later assigned to an aircraft carrier, the USS Copahee (CVE-12).
The aircraft carrier headed overseas to the South Pacific, where Kellenberger and the crew spent most of the war.
"I think we hit every island between Hawaii and the Philippines," Kellenberger recalled recently.
As a signalman, Kellenberger stood watch on a signal tower in Subic Bay in Luzon, an island in the Philippines, and helped ships communicate with one another. Kellenberger's battle station was the bridge, which often was targeted by enemy forces.
"You're scared as hell. I'm not saying that you aren't, but when you've got fighter planes coming at you that's going to drop a torpedo — yeah, it's not fun," Kellenberger said.
Despite being a target, Kellenberger said getting hit wasn't his main concern, noting as a signalman he needed to be prepared to direct ships with flags, flashing light or Morse code.
"In cases, there are ships together and there are maneuvers of those ships and many of those maneuvers are dictated by flag hoist. You have hundreds of flags."
Today, the method may sound "primitive," but it's all crews had at the time, Kellenberger said, adding he still remembers what some of the flags signified.
Despite having a bird's eye view of battles, Kellenberger said the time he feared for his life most was on a trek to drop off fighter planes.
"The one time during the war, which I felt more endangered — that I really was not going to make it — was during a typhoon on the coast of Australia. There were a few of us that thought that we wouldn't make it, but fortunately, we did," he said.
Life after the war
When the war ended, Kellenberger had to finish the remainder of his four-year service and ended up on a small yard patrol boat, delivering provisions to smaller ships in the Philippines.
The second chapter of his life, Kellenberger said, began after his discharge in 1946. Kellenberger received four medals for his service.
In 1947, Kellenberger married his wife, Shirley, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The pair met in August 1944 in San Francisco, California.
"She had a brother in San Francisco. She was out there to see that brother, but what she saw was me," Kellenberger said.
In 1949, blizzard struck Cheyenne, burying the city in snow and pushing the Kellenbergers to head back to the Hoosier State in May 1950; Kellenberger was born in Monon.
Upon moving back to Indiana, Kellenberger found himself in the Region and enrolled at Valparaiso University, looking to become the best athletics coach in Indiana.
Despite being on the G.I. Bill, Kellenberger still needed to work, which led him to Budd Company on the west side of Gary for nearly three decades.
"I kept getting some promotions that I sure as heck wasn't working for. But I was getting them. It just got to the point. 'OK, I've got to make a decision,'" Kellenberger said. "I decided, yes, I'm going to be with Budd the rest of my life. And I won't be coaching, but I'm not sorry that the change took place."
When 1980 rolled around, the automobile industry, "started going to hell in a hand basket," so Kellenberger took an early retirement and left Budd as the superintendent of the press department.
Kellenberger then launched his broadcast career at Crown Point Radio as the sports director, doing play-by-play for more than 100 games a year.
"I did all of the games from local, and I did them from every city Hobart, Crown Point, Munster," Kellenberger said, later noting, "That was my favorite job."
Kellenberger spent 10 years in the role before he entered his second retirement.
After the couple retired, Kelly and Shirley Kellenberger traveled to Arizona for the winter, spending time with their daughters and hiking.
The couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary this year.
"The thing that a lot of people when they say, 'You've been married 73 years? How in the world do you do it?' I've got one standard answer: You marry Wonder Woman," Kellenberger said, with a chuckle. "Because she is everything."
Kellenberger has remained physically active his whole life, up until recently. These days, limited mobility and diminished eye sight from macular degeneration restricts what he is able to do. He credits his long life to quitting smoking at 50, and Shirley.
"It has been a joyful life. With her, it has been nothing but joy," Kellenberger said. "Perhaps that's why we have both attained the long life that we've had."
