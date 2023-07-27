The 628-unit Evergreen Luxury Apartments will undergo extensive renovations and get a new property manager.

Chicago-based RMK Management Corp., which bills itself as "one of the Midwest’s largest market-rate apartment management firms," will manage the 628-unit apartment complex at 8201 Polo Club Drive in Merrillville. The 20-building property on U.S. 30 was constructed in 1995 and has more than 1,000 parking spaces, including 250 in garages.

Most apartments, the common areas and amenities spaces will undergo extensive renovations.

“Evergreen Luxury Apartments marks the second Merrillville rental community we’ve added to our property management portfolio in the past 12 months, which is a testament to the great work our teams are doing as we started managing our first property in the area last fall,” said Anthony Rossi Sr., chairman of Chicago-based RMK Management Corp.

Evergreen Luxury Apartments has a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 700 square feet to 1,7000 square feet. The rents range from $1,090 to $2,020 a month.

The apartments have washers, dryers and walk-in closets. Some have balconies, private patios and fireplaces.

About 34 of the units have been overhauled so far under new ownership and the rest will be renovated as leases turn over.

New features include flooring, cabinetry, countertops, appliances, light fixtures, and washers and dryers. Updates also are planned to the dog park, fitness center, tennis courts and volleyball court.

The apartment complex has amenities like a gym, playground, BBQ pavilion, tennis court and clubhouse with a conference room and remote work lounge.

For more information, visit www.evergreenluxuryapartments.com.