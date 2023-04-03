MERRILLVILLE — The National Weather Service's Chicago office has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado landed in Merrillville Friday night.

An EF-1 tornado, the second degree on the EF scale, is characterized by gusts of wind that reach an estimated 86-110 miles per hour.

The announcement, which came late Sunday night, included several other tornadoes in the area. A total of 16 tornadoes have now been confirmed by the Chicago office, which oversees the weather service's operations in Northwest Indiana and northern Illinois.

While a tornado was confirmed in Merrillville, a survey of the damage in the area is still ongoing. The weather service is also investigating to determine if a tornado landed in or around Portage and Valparaiso.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, 480 customers across northern Indiana remained without power because of the storms, according to utility provider NIPSCO. That's down from 950 Sunday afternoon and 23,000 at the peak Friday night. NIPSCO said it expects to have power restored to a majority of those homes, which were primarily in Merrillville, Hobart and Portage, by midnight Monday. Although, it cautioned that some homes may still not have power into late evening Tuesday due to extensive damage.

"We continue to recommend that you make plans to keep yourself and your family safe during this extended outage," NIPSCO wrote in an update on the outages. "We understand that any service interruption is an inconvenience, especially a multi-day outage. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as our crews work to make repairs and restore power to these impacted areas."

For their safety, NIPSCO advised customers to avoid downed power lines as they may be live wires and to not approach work crews as they may be handling dangerous equipment in tough conditions.

In addition to causing power outages, the tornado in Merrillville and the storms across Northwest Indiana did extensive damage to the area, destroying homes and uprooting trees. They were also part of a larger storm system that wreacked havoc across the central U.S., killing at least 32 people — although, officials could still discover more deaths — and damaging property in seven states, from Wisconsin to Alabama, according to national news reports.

Five of those deaths came from Indiana. Three people were killed in Sherman, according to the Indiana State Police, and two were found dead at a campground in McCormick’s Creek State Park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Additionally, near Chicago, a man was killed after a roof collapsed at the historic Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, according to Chicago news outlets.

The weather service is also warning that more severe weather could come to Northwest Indiana and northern Illinois Tuesday. It is urging residents to continue watching weather forecasts in anticipation. However, it said that a considerable amount of uncertainty exists right now, and it said the threat is higher in Illinois — particularly around Interstate 39 and west — then in Indiana.

