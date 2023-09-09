Methodist Hospitals earned an A grade for social responsibility.

The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank that aims to improve health care and promote social responsbility, ranked Methodist among the best in the country at serving its patients and the community at large.

“We are gratified that our efforts to bring cost-efficient and high-value care to our diverse community with an equally diverse staff have been recognized by the Lown Institute,” said Methodist Hospitals President and CEO Matt Doyle.

The health care system with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville received an A grade on the 2023-24 Lown Institute Hospitals Index. It was singled out for recognition among more than 3,600 hospitals nationwide for its excellence in value of care, health equity and patient outcomes.

Methodists Hospitals, which is celebrating its 100th year this year, ranked among the top 10 nationally and No. 7 out of 96 Indiana hospitals in the social responsibility metric. It ranked 1st in the state and the top 10 nationally on racial inclusivity.

It also got A grades in inclusivity, health equity, cost efficiency and value of care.

“When communities have access to socially responsible healthcare, our nation grows stronger,” said Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute. “That’s why it’s so important to hold up these high-performing hospitals as examples for others to follow.”

For more information, visit www.LownHospitalsIndex.org.