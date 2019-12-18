Methodist Hospitals’ employees from the Merrillville and Gary campuses joined together once again in the spirit of the holidays to provide gifts to children in need.
Employees teamed up with the Salvation Army to donate 177 Angels for their Angel Tree Program. Each angel represents one child. This program collects and donates gifts to families with children who would be unable to receive presents on Christmas morning.
Hospital employees requested “Angel Children” by department and donated gifts to them. The gifts will be distributed to the families by The Salvation Army located in Gary.