Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville confirms 1st COVID-19 patient

MERRILLVILLE — Methodist Hospitals confirmed its Southlake Campus is treating its first patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The patient presented at the emergency room department, where all precautions were in place while the patient was assessed and placed in isolation.

The patient was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, the hospital system said in a news release.

The news comes as the Indiana State Department of Health announced two Lake County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Methodist Hospitals places the safety and wellbeing of its patients, providers and employees at the center of everything we do," the hospital said in a news release.

"We follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and are in active communication with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) to ensure our readiness with the latest information on this rapidly evolving situation," the release stated.

Steps have been taken to ensure an adequate inventory of personal protective equipment and operating supplies, as well as cleaning and disinfectant products, the hospital said.