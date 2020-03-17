You are the owner of this article.
Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville confirms 1st COVID-19 patient
Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Methodist Hospitals confirmed its Southlake Campus is treating its first patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The patient presented at the emergency room department, where all precautions were in place while the patient was assessed and placed in isolation.

The patient was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, the hospital system said in a news release.

The news comes as the Indiana State Department of Health announced two Lake County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. 

"Methodist Hospitals places the safety and wellbeing of its patients, providers and employees at the center of everything we do," the hospital said in a news release.

"We follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and are in active communication with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) to ensure our readiness with the latest information on this rapidly evolving situation," the release stated.

Steps have been taken to ensure an adequate inventory of personal protective equipment and operating supplies, as well as cleaning and disinfectant products, the hospital said.

"We have instituted detailed processes and procedures for screening patients for recent travel histories and symptoms, as well as for the transport, testing, housing and treatment of any individuals who may present with COVID-19 symptoms," the release stated.

The hospital's emergency management team is also collaborating with other hospitals, local governments, and ISDH to coordinate responses.

"We are fully prepared to identify and treat COVID-19 patients while keeping providers, staff and other patients safe," the hospital said. 

Lauren Cross

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

