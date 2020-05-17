Methodist Northlake nurse known for care in hospital, continuing care for former patients

“Dawn paid for the patient’s medicine prior to discharge. She paid for it out of her own pocket and didn’t have to,” Valentine said. “Dawn’s kind actions brought the patient to tears because of her generosity.”

Clark, who has been recognized as a top nurse in the Region by peer review, said she didn’t want her patient to go without her medication and end up back at Methodist.

“My patient had asthma and had been hospitalized. She then lost her job and her insurance, and because she didn’t have the money, she couldn’t get her medication, which landed her back in the hospital,” Clark explained. “When she was about to be discharged, I learned that she again could not pay for her medicine, so I called the pharmacy. I paid the $25 for her medication because otherwise she’d end up hospitalized a third time.”

This is only one of the many ways that Clark shows her devotion to her profession and her patients. She spent 15 years as a certified nursing assistant before becoming a registered nurse, and offers home health care services when she is not at work.