Metra officially broke ground on its $20.7 million project at the south suburban Homewood Station.

The commuter rail line is building a new ADA-accessible east headhouse that includes a ramp, wind breaks, a warming house, gatehouse and renovated platform.

“This work represents a significant improvement for our Homewood customers and is part of a significant investment by Metra into its stations, particularly its stations on the Metra Electric Line,” said Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “With the help of our funding partners, we will be making this station more functional and welcoming for My Metra riders.”

The project also includes new drainage, ventilation, lighting and interior finishes in the tunnel, which will be connected to the platform. Workers will build a new Pace bus facility that includes three bus bays, a covered waiting area for riders and relief facilities for drivers.

“Accessible and beautiful mobility hubs like the Homewood Station do not just make riding transit better for everyone, they strengthen communities, grow local economies and benefit the entire region by making it easier for employees, customers, and tourists to easily access local businesses and attractions,” said RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard. “The investments and improvements happening here are just one example of how the RTA and service boards are working together to ensure that our transit system continues to attract new riders and provide not just a viable but a preferable alternative to driving.”

Metra is funding the project $9.25 million in federal Surface Transportation Program funds, $6.5 million in Federal Transit Administration funds, $2.3 million in Regional Transportation Authority bonds, $2.1 million from Pace, and $300,000 from Cook County’s Invest in Cook program.

“Improving accessibility and passenger convenience are priorities for Pace,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “We are thrilled to get this project underway with our partners at Metra and in Homewood. Our passengers will soon benefit from easier connections, more comfortable facilities, and more efficient service as we build back ridership and innovate to meet the new and changing needs of those we serve.”

The Village of Homewood also chipped in $116,000 to cover design costs of the station, which is right downtown.

It's one of 13 stations on the South Side or south suburbs Metra is renovating through its Metra Electric Community Initiative. The work is expected to take about 24 months.

“I could not be more excited that this long-awaited project to build a more accessible, welcoming gateway to the Village of Homewood is beginning,” said U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, who represents the Village of Homewood in Congress. “Metra’s efforts to create better stations to support commuters, students, and visitors is a necessary investment in the families and the economy of the South Side and south suburbs. I am proud that this project was funded, in part, by the Federal Transit Administration; demonstrating that when all levels of government work together, we can achieve great things for our communities.”